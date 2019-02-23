Veteran jazz musician Dorothy Masuka (83) dies - reports

Cape Town - Veteran jazz musician Dorothy Masuka has reportedly died. She was 83.
ENCA confirmed the report in a news broadcast on Saturday night. Details surrounding her death are still unknown.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:
SABC News reiterated the sad news on Twitter.
SEE THE TWEET HERE:
Veteran jazz singer, Dorothy Masuka has passed away at the age of 83. pic.twitter.com/q4GvJtROou— SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) February 23, 2019
Veteran jazz singer, Dorothy Masuka has passed away at the age of 83. pic.twitter.com/q4GvJtROou
Masuka was born in Zimbabwe and was popular throughout the 1950s.
Local celebrities paid tribute to the singing legend on Twitter following the news of her death. Sharing a picture alongside her, ProVerb wrote: "Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Mama Dorothy Masuka. May her soul Rest In perfect Peace and May her music live on forever."
SEE THE TWEET HERE:
Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Mama Dorothy Masuka. May her soul Rest In perfect Peace and May her music live on forever ???? pic.twitter.com/NUzj0t1hBr— ProVerb (@ProVerbMusic) February 23, 2019
Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Mama Dorothy Masuka. May her soul Rest In perfect Peace and May her music live on forever ???? pic.twitter.com/NUzj0t1hBr
Story still developing...
Cape TownNetwork Finance Professional / PrudentialR310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year
JohannesburgNetwork IT RecruitmentR450 000.00 - R500 000.00 Per Month
JohannesburgCommunicate Recruitment: Finance 3R750 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Month
HousesR 4 980 000
HousesR 2 700 000
HousesR 1 490 000