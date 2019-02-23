Veteran jazz musician Dorothy Masuka (83) dies - reports

2019-02-23 19:54
 
dorothy masuka

Cape Town - Veteran jazz musician Dorothy Masuka has reportedly died. She was 83.

ENCA confirmed the report in a news broadcast on Saturday night. Details surrounding her death are still unknown.

SABC News reiterated the sad news on Twitter.

Masuka was born in Zimbabwe and was popular throughout the 1950s. 

Local celebrities paid tribute to the singing legend on Twitter following the news of her death. Sharing a picture alongside her, ProVerb wrote: "Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Mama Dorothy Masuka. May her soul Rest In perfect Peace and May her music live on forever."

Story still developing...

