WATCH: 5 other singers who messed up the national anthem

2018-02-20 10:12
 
Ard Matthews

Cape Town – Pop singer Fergie recently performed The Star-Spangled Banner to some mixed reviews, and if you haven’t seen it yet, get ready to cringe

The viral video really highlights the fact that singing the national anthem of any country is a tricky thing, no matter how many hits you’ve had. 

So, that reminded us of five other times singers – both local and international -  have messed up the national anthem.  

Here are 5 singers who messed up their national anthem other than Fergie:

1. Ard Matthews


2. Jamie Foxx




3. Roseanne Barr




4. Ras Dumisani


5. Steven Tyler


Most ReadEditor's Choice
This 44-year-old hilariously recreates famous celebrity pictures – and we love it! WATCH: John Kani and Connie Chiume on Black Panther and what the movie means to them WATCH: 5 other singers who messed up the national anthem Blac Chyna’s lawyers rally behind her after alleged sex tape leaks LISTEN: Amor Vittone releases teaser for new single dedicated to Joost
Black Panther makes African box office history This 44-year-old hilariously recreates famous celebrity snaps you have to see! WATCH: John Kani and Connie Chiume on Black Panther and what the movie means to them WATCH: We sit down with Black Panther's Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o in South Africa The superheroes of Afro-Art
NEXT ON CHANNELX

WATCH: Fergie did a jazz remix of the American national anthem and it’s not so great

2018-02-19 21:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 