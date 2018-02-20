WATCH: 5 other singers who messed up the national anthem

Cape Town – Pop singer Fergie recently performed The Star-Spangled Banner to some mixed reviews, and if you haven’t seen it yet, get ready to cringe.

The viral video really highlights the fact that singing the national anthem of any country is a tricky thing, no matter how many hits you’ve had.

So, that reminded us of five other times singers – both local and international - have messed up the national anthem.



Here are 5 singers who messed up their national anthem other than Fergie:



1. Ard Matthews







2. Jamie Foxx



3. Roseanne Barr

4. Ras Dumisani



5. Steven Tyler



