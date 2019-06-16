In partnership with

WATCH: Adele goes to the Spice Girls concert and has the time of her life!

2019-06-16 14:00
 


Cape Town – "We're all moms now! We're all moms," an emotional Adele shouts as the Spice Girls perform on stage with their daughters and mothers joining them.

The Hello hitmaker, who has a son Angelo Adkins with former husband Simon Konecki, joined her best friends for a night out to watch the Spice Girls reunion tour at Wembley Stadium in London.

The pop girl group, formed in 1994, announced last year that they would be touring again in 2019 for the first time in over a decade. Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) did not join them on the tour. 

Adele shared her experience on her Instagram page saying its been 21 years since she last watched the band perform at Wembley.

She wrote: "Tonight with my nearest and dearest I cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced, and fell back in love with my 10-year-old self. It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back.

She added: "I finally got to meet Ginger (Geri Horner). I got drunk with the girls, and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come. Thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn’t have got here without you five British legends! I love you!"

SEE THE POST HERE

 
Read more on:    spice girls  |  adele  |  music

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu shows American stars how to Vosho and Gwara Gwara The 5 most influential Miss SA winners Instagram compares Tamaryn Green to Miss Universe Philippines calling them lookalikes WATCH: Bonang Matheba’s amazing Idols SA ‘audition’ Ava Phillipe’s boyfriend looks exactly like her father, Ryan Phillipe
Everything you need to know about streaming sport live on Showmax Khloé Kardashian shows off her ‘KAK’ bag Kylie Jenner and estranged friend Jordyn Woods exchange words in public PICS: Meet some of the lovely Miss South Africa 2019 entrants Fans obsessed with rare photo of Harry and Meghan
NEXT ON CHANNELX

WATCH: Taylor Swift slams anti-gay protesters in new single 'You Need to Calm Down'

2019-06-16 08:47
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 