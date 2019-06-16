WATCH: Adele goes to the Spice Girls concert and has the time of her life!





Cape Town – "We're all moms now! We're all moms," an emotional Adele shouts as the Spice Girls perform on stage with their daughters and mothers joining them.

The Hello hitmaker, who has a son Angelo Adkins with former husband Simon Konecki, joined her best friends for a night out to watch the Spice Girls reunion tour at Wembley Stadium in London.

The pop girl group, formed in 1994, announced last year that they would be touring again in 2019 for the first time in over a decade. Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) did not join them on the tour.

Adele shared her experience on her Instagram page saying its been 21 years since she last watched the band perform at Wembley.

She wrote: "Tonight with my nearest and dearest I cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced, and fell back in love with my 10-year-old self. It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back.

She added: "I finally got to meet Ginger (Geri Horner). I got drunk with the girls, and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come. Thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn’t have got here without you five British legends! I love you!"

SEE THE POST HERE: