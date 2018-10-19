WATCH: Brandi Carlile and Sam Smith's beautiful new video is a must-see

Johannesburg - Brandi Carlile and Sam Smith have joined forces on a new duet version of Party Of One that was released on Wednesday.

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the single was recorded at L.A.’s Capitol Studios.

A portion of the profits from this recording will be donated to Children in Conflict via Brandi Carlile’s Looking Out Foundation as part of its ongoing campaign to raise $1 million for children impacted by war.

Here's what Brandi had to say about the duet, “This is a song about deep and enduring compassion. It’s about trying to navigate domesticity, love and particularly marriage whilst being willed to fail by those that would revoke that right if they could. I’m beyond proud to have collaborated with the incredible Sam Smith. There is no one quite like him and I’ve never heard a voice like his before. He’s an absolute gentleman and a sweetheart and I’m proud to call him my friend."

Sam echoed Brandi's comments saying, “I am so excited for everyone to have this song in their ears and hearts. Working with Brandi Carlile is truly one of the highlights of my career. Her voice and songwriting get me through the dark days. Brandi is a mentor to me and now a friend and I’m so thankful she asked me to feature on her single. I hope you all love this as much as I do. And I hope this raises as much support as possible to the incredible charity Children in Conflict and its partner, War Child U.K., of which I’m a global ambassador.”

Sam is coming to South Africa on tour for series of shows

The original version of Party Of One appears on Carlile’s acclaimed new album, By The Way, I Forgive You, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Current Albums.



