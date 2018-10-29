WATCH: Cameron Dallas has released his first music video and it’s steamy

New York – American celebrity Cameron Dallas has released his debut single titled Why Haven’t I Met You?

The track – which is a catchy pop ballad in the style of Justin Bieber- is accompanied by a steamy video that has a slick well-produced feel to it.



The video was directed by Liam Macrae and follows Cameron on a getaway in Mexico City that takes a turn.

WATCH THE VIDEO – WHICH WAS RELEASED ON FRIDAY - HERE:





Cameron is currently at work on his debut full-length for Columbia Records.

MORE ABOUT CAMERON DALLAS:

Musician, entrepreneur and influencer Cameron Dallas catapulted into fame quickly with viral vine videos that have since won over the hearts of millions across the globe. Cameron has a fan base of nearly 50 million followers across 5 different social media platforms. His global appeal continues to be showcased as he travels the world for fashion campaigns with brands such as Dolce and Gabbana, Calvin Klein, and Carolina Herrera. In 2017, Cameron was named to Forbes’ 30 under 30 list and also received the People’s Choice Award for Favourite Social Media Star.