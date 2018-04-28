WATCH: Cassper Nyovest gets back the land in new video

2018-04-28 18:26
 
Cassper Nyovest

Cape Town – South African rapper Cassper Nyovest released a new music video for his track titled Ksazobalit, on Friday. 

The clip breaks tradition with most local hip-hop videos and doesn’t feature a lit pool party with lots of scantily clad women but rather shows Cassper getting back the land, a Pearl Thusi cameo and pretty epic choreography. 

The video has sailed to the top of the South African trending videos list on YouTube and has amassed hundreds of thousands of views. EFF leader Julius Malema even thanked Cassper for the music video on Twitter. 

SEE THAT TWEET HERE:

To catch the attention of the public, in the lead up to the video’s release, Cassper and Pearl had a little beef on Twitter and The Juice unpacked it. 

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:




