WATCH: Ed Sheeran performing live with Andrea Bocelli is ‘perfect’

2018-06-28 05:00
 
Andrea Bocelli, Ed Sheeran

Cape Town – In case you missed the big announcement by Big Concerts on Monday, English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran is going to perform in South African in March 2019

Ed is will be performing at Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium on 23 March and Cape Town Stadium on 27 March. 

Before the local leg of his tour the 27-year-old is winging his way all over the world; doing sold-out show after sold-out show to support his album, Divide

Four of these shows happened consecutively at Wembley Arena on Thursday 14, Friday 15, Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 June 2018.

On one of those four nights Ed invited world famous Italian singer, songwriter, and record producer Andrea Bocelli on stage with him.

The pair have a single together – titled Perfect – and the moment on stage marked the first live performance of the duet. 

The song was originally featured on Ed’s latest album with only him singing. 

WATCH ED AND ANDREA PERFORMING PERFECT LIVE HERE:

TICKET INFORMATION FOR ED SHEERAN'S 2019 SOUTH AFRICAN TOUR:

Johannesburg

Venue: FNB Stadium

Date: Saturday, 23 March

Tickets go on sale Friday, 29 June at 09:00 at Computicket. 

Cape Town

Venue: Cape Town Stadium 

Date: Wednesday, 27 March  

Tickets go on sale Thursday, 28 June at 09:00 at Computicket. 

Read more on:    andrea bocelli  |  ed sheeran  |  music

Most ReadEditor's Choice
The Duchess of Cambridge will receive Princess Diana’s title when the queen dies DStv CEO: Why you can’t pick your own TV channels Bryan Adams reveals he was just ‘good friends’ with Princess Diana Queen Elizabeth hands over reins of key job to the Duchess of Sussex Birthday party number 3 for Queen B and it was a lavish affair
English superstar Ed Sheeran to tour South Africa for the first time We were at the BET Awards last night and can give you a special peek behind the scenes! PICS: Local celebs shine at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Prince William earns ‘street cred’ with son Prince George Serena Williams says boys should be involved in domestic violence discussion
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Jackson 5 patriarch Joe Jackson dead at 89 - reports

2018-06-27 18:53
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 