WATCH: Ed Sheeran performing live with Andrea Bocelli is ‘perfect’

Cape Town – In case you missed the big announcement by Big Concerts on Monday, English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran is going to perform in South African in March 2019.

Ed is will be performing at Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium on 23 March and Cape Town Stadium on 27 March.

Before the local leg of his tour the 27-year-old is winging his way all over the world; doing sold-out show after sold-out show to support his album, Divide.

Four of these shows happened consecutively at Wembley Arena on Thursday 14, Friday 15, Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 June 2018.

On one of those four nights Ed invited world famous Italian singer, songwriter, and record producer Andrea Bocelli on stage with him.

The pair have a single together – titled Perfect – and the moment on stage marked the first live performance of the duet.



The song was originally featured on Ed’s latest album with only him singing.

WATCH ED AND ANDREA PERFORMING PERFECT LIVE HERE:

TICKET INFORMATION FOR ED SHEERAN'S 2019 SOUTH AFRICAN TOUR:

Johannesburg

Venue: FNB Stadium



Date: Saturday, 23 March



Tickets go on sale Friday, 29 June at 09:00 at Computicket.



Cape Town

Venue: Cape Town Stadium



Date: Wednesday, 27 March



Tickets go on sale Thursday, 28 June at 09:00 at Computicket.



