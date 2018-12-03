WATCH: Inside FNB Stadium at Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

Johannesburg – Fans gathered from the early hours of Sunday morning, lining up outside the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg as they readied themselves for a once-in-a-lifetime show.
The Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 concert saw celebrities and dignitaries from all around the world come together, entertaining crowds while making a difference in the world at the same time.
Thousands of people filled the stands of the 94 736-seater stadium, with a large number of those in attendance having earned their tickets through charitable actions.
Fans making their way to FNB Stadium for @GlblCtzn #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA pic.twitter.com/H7w0Xm7u0n— Channel24 (@Channel24) December 2, 2018
We made it inside. Stadium is slowly starting to fill up. @GlblCtzn #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #BeTheGeneration pic.twitter.com/rPuBHeQWtU— Channel24 (@Channel24) December 2, 2018
A planned flight over the FNB Stadium in celebration of @GlblCtzn #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #BeTheGeneration pic.twitter.com/ViPAGiLBiR— Channel24 (@Channel24) December 2, 2018
Playing host for the day, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah was welcomed back home with much enthusiasm by fans. The comedian was joined by stars like Tyler Perry, Danai Gurira, Gayle King, Anele Mdoda, Pearl Thusi, Bonang Matheba, and Usher who also took on roles as presenters.
View this post on Instagram #IAmWinnieMandela ??? . @glblctzn #mandela100A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on Dec 2, 2018 at 6:46am PST
View this post on Instagram Queen @naomi... ???????? #GlobalCitizenFestivalSAA post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Dec 2, 2018 at 8:39am PST
View this post on Instagram Backstage with a few good men. #GlobalCitizenFestival #Mandela100A post shared by Danai Gurira (@danaigurira) on Dec 2, 2018 at 7:20am PST
Local stars hit the Global Citizen stage
Concert-goers were treated to a spectacular line-up of local artists.
Some favourites who took to the stage included Sho Madjozi, Cassper Nyovest, and the Soweto Gospel Choir. Popular DJ Black Coffee shared the stage with RnB icon Usher, and together the two sent the crowd into a frenzy.
Nigerian stars Wizkid, Femi Kuti, D’banj and Tiwa Savage also performed.
WATCH: SOME OF OUR FAVOURITE LOCAL STARS PERFORMED AT GLOBAL CITIZEN:
Crowd going wild for today's host @Trevornoah pic.twitter.com/4A1EPd4xZs— Channel24 (@Channel24) December 2, 2018
Always so much fun watching @ShoMadjozi in action. #GlobalCitizen #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #BeTheGeneration pic.twitter.com/pmCfv3vTNN— Channel24 (@Channel24) December 2, 2018
Femi Kuti doing his thing right now as the stadium continues to fill up. #GlobalCitizen #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #BeTheGeneration pic.twitter.com/pbEo35ajdI— Channel24 (@Channel24) December 2, 2018
Ladies and gentlemen, it's @iamdbanj! #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #GlobalCitizen #BeTheGeneration pic.twitter.com/iXgc5MgCgZ— Channel24 (@Channel24) December 2, 2018
SA's very own @CassperNyovest #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #GlobalCitizen #BeTheGeneration pic.twitter.com/pD3BbSEobQ— Channel24 (@Channel24) December 2, 2018
International acts had fans going crazy
Another standout act on the night was UK singer Ed Sheeran who performed for the first time on South African soil ahead of 2019 SA tour. The star had thousands of fans singing along as he performed a few of his hits which included Thinking Out Loud.
How beautiful is this? @edsheeran singing Thinking Out Loud. #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #GlobalCitizen #BeTheGeneration pic.twitter.com/FmDAwfWFbr
US singer and producer Pharrell Williams took everyone on a walk down memory lane, performing classics such as Frontin' and Beautiful, while making sure to throw in a few of his recent tracks too.
The energy is electric out here! @Pharrell #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #GlobalCitizen #BeTheGeneration pic.twitter.com/WPRcJCn3Qd— Channel24 (@Channel24) December 2, 2018
Chris Martin joins @Pharrell on stage. #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #GlobalCitizen #BeTheGeneration pic.twitter.com/Dufa3Wp99U— Channel24 (@Channel24) December 2, 2018
Beyoncé and Jay-Z bring down the house
Of course, the main attraction of the night was Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Screams from fans were deafening as Bey and Jay brought the house down, performing some of their greatest hits.
WATCH: BEYONCÉ AND JAY-Z HIT THE STAGE AT GLOBAL CITIZEN:
Beyonce and Jay-Z performing 03' Bonnie & Clyde. #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #GlobalCitizen pic.twitter.com/keRfRIeUWs— Channel24 (@Channel24) December 2, 2018
???? #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #GlobalCitizen pic.twitter.com/T21DOnSHrk— Channel24 (@Channel24) December 2, 2018
?????? Jay-Z has the crowd going wild. #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #GlobalCitizen pic.twitter.com/Pt2baHvcSc— Channel24 (@Channel24) December 2, 2018
XO #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #GlobalCitizen pic.twitter.com/pS94aLSkrs— Channel24 (@Channel24) December 2, 2018
Let's get in formation! #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #GlobalCitizen pic.twitter.com/lBlYGt2SwH— Channel24 (@Channel24) December 2, 2018
