WATCH: Inside FNB Stadium at Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

Johannesburg – Fans gathered from the early hours of Sunday morning, lining up outside the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg as they readied themselves for a once-in-a-lifetime show.

The Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 concert saw celebrities and dignitaries from all around the world come together, entertaining crowds while making a difference in the world at the same time.

Thousands of people filled the stands of the 94 736-seater stadium, with a large number of those in attendance having earned their tickets through charitable actions.

Playing host for the day, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah was welcomed back home with much enthusiasm by fans. The comedian was joined by stars like Tyler Perry, Danai Gurira, Gayle King, Anele Mdoda, Pearl Thusi, Bonang Matheba, and Usher who also took on roles as presenters.





Local stars hit the Global Citizen stage

Concert-goers were treated to a spectacular line-up of local artists.

Some favourites who took to the stage included Sho Madjozi, Cassper Nyovest, and the Soweto Gospel Choir. Popular DJ Black Coffee shared the stage with RnB icon Usher, and together the two sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Nigerian stars Wizkid, Femi Kuti, D’banj and Tiwa Savage also performed.

WATCH: SOME OF OUR FAVOURITE LOCAL STARS PERFORMED AT GLOBAL CITIZEN:





International acts had fans going crazy

Another standout act on the night was UK singer Ed Sheeran who performed for the first time on South African soil ahead of 2019 SA tour. The star had thousands of fans singing along as he performed a few of his hits which included Thinking Out Loud.

How beautiful is this? @edsheeran singing Thinking Out Loud. #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #GlobalCitizen #BeTheGeneration pic.twitter.com/FmDAwfWFbr

US singer and producer Pharrell Williams took everyone on a walk down memory lane, performing classics such as Frontin' and Beautiful, while making sure to throw in a few of his recent tracks too.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z bring down the house

Of course, the main attraction of the night was Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Screams from fans were deafening as Bey and Jay brought the house down, performing some of their greatest hits.

WATCH: BEYONCÉ AND JAY-Z HIT THE STAGE AT GLOBAL CITIZEN:



