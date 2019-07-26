Jesse Clegg performs with his dad's band at memorial service

The rockers performed in The Mother City during the first stop of their SA tour and we were there.
Cape Town – Jesse Clegg performed with his father's band at the late South African icon's memorial service which was held in Johannesburg on Friday.
The 30-year-old songwriter – who recently returned from America where he recorded his new single – sang his and father's song I've Been Looking.
Jesse was introduced by actor, John Kani who gave a touching tribute to Johnny who died earlier this month after a long battle with cancer.
WATCH A CLIP HERE:
Jesse Clegg performs, I've Been Looking, a song he wrote with his dad, Johnny Clegg. #JohnnyCleggMemorial pic.twitter.com/UK3af7l6nE— TheJuiceSA (@TheJuiceSA) July 26, 2019
Also, in attendance at the memorial were Max Du Preez, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa and Zolani Mahola.
Before he performed Jesse said: "In 2017 my dad and I wrote a song together. It's a song about the things in life that you can't replace. To my dad that was his family."
WATCH THE LIVE STREAM OF THE MEMORIAL HERE:
