Jesse Clegg performs with his dad's band at memorial service

2019-07-26 13:26
 
Cape Town – Jesse Clegg performed with his father's band at the late South African icon's memorial service which was held in Johannesburg on Friday. 

The 30-year-old songwriter – who recently returned from America where he recorded his new single – sang his and father's song I've Been Looking.

Jesse was introduced by actor, John Kani who gave a touching tribute to Johnny who died earlier this month after a long battle with cancer. 

Also, in attendance at the memorial were Max Du Preez, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa and Zolani Mahola. 

Before he performed Jesse said: "In 2017 my dad and I wrote a song together. It's a song about the things in life that you can't replace. To my dad that was his family."

John Kani gives a touching tribute to Johnny Clegg

2019-07-26 13:03
