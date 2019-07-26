WATCH: John Kani gives a touching tribute to Johnny Clegg

2019-07-26 13:03
 
Johnny Clegg

Cape Town – Johnny Clegg's memorial service took place on Friday at The Sandton Convention centre. 

South African actor John Kani – who recently starred in Disney's The Lion King – was one of the first speakers on stage at the proceedings. 

In a touching tribute to his friend, John said: "This is the man who broke all the barriers. This is the man who took on a culture, a man who in his own embodiment is South Africa."

He continued: "I am welcoming you on behalf on Jenny, Jason and Jaron and the entire Clegg family and the extended family;I welcome everyone." 

John then introduced The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa who also paid tribute to the 66-year-old performer.

WATCH THE LIVE STREAM HERE: 


Johnny died on Tuesday, 16 July at his home in Johannesburg. He fought a prolonged battle with cancer. 

The 66-year-old anthropologist and musician was buried in a private ceremony the day after his death. 

