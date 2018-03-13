WATCH: John Legend loves Stellenbosch University Choir’s version of his hit song

Cape Town – Stellenbosch University’s Choir is famous all around the world for their beautiful performances of classic songs and pop hits. 

So, it makes total sense that they have gotten the attention of Grammy Award winning singer John Legend with their version of his hit song, All of Me.

They performed the song a while ago and a recent tweet featuring a video of the performance – from an account named Under Rock Studio – got the artist’s attention this past weekend. 

John retweeted the video and added: “Beautiful!”. 

SEE THAT QUOTE TWEET HERE:


SEE THE FULL VIDEO OF THE PERFORMANCE HERE:

Fans will remember that John performed in South Africa in November of last year and got rave reviews

