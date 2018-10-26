WATCH: Kearsney College Choir’s epic gumboot dance will leave you with goosebumps

Cape Town – If you’re having a tough week or just want a reason to smile then the latest video by the talented Kearsney College Choir is just the ticket.
The video – which was uploaded last week on Facebook - was recorded at The Valley of a Thousand Hills which is located between Pietermaritzburg and Durban.
Songs featured in the performance include: The Rainmaker from the movie The Power of One and Nkonyane KaNdaba from the film, Sarafina!
WATCH THE VIDEO – WHICH HAS OVER 42 000 VIEWS (AT THE TIME OF WRITING) - HERE:
