WATCH: Kearsney College Choir’s epic gumboot dance will leave you with goosebumps

2018-10-26 09:05
 
Kearsney College Choir

Cape Town – If you’re having a tough week or just want a reason to smile then the latest video by the talented Kearsney College Choir is just the ticket. 

The video – which was uploaded last week on Facebook - was recorded at The Valley of a Thousand Hills which is located between Pietermaritzburg and Durban. 

Songs featured in the performance include: The Rainmaker from the movie The Power of One and Nkonyane KaNdaba from the film, Sarafina!

WATCH THE VIDEO – WHICH HAS OVER 42 000 VIEWS (AT THE TIME OF WRITING) - HERE:

Read more on:    kearsney college choir  |  music

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Oopsie! Meghan's stunning red dress still has a tag on it HHP: Tributes pour in as his family ask for privacy Lerato Sengadi pays tribute to husband HHP with Instagram post Scottish actor Richard Madden opens up about his brooding role in the hit TV show Bodyguard HHP will be laid to rest in his hometown of Mahikeng
Meet the new doctor on Grey’s Anatomy WATCH: Oprah describes a perfect date night and we are listening This quirky show is perfect for lazy viewing What's better: Real sets or CGI? 6 TV shows about making TV shows
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Safety concerns force Christina Aguilera to cancel show

2018-10-25 14:47
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 