WATCH: SA fans react to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's arrival

Cape Town - Beyoncé has officially arrived in South Africa.
After much anticipation, the Halo hitmaker, her husband Jay-Z and their children were spotted arriving at Lanseria Airport on Thursday afternoon.
Videos shared on social media show the Carter family walking towards the exit, surrounded by police as well as bodyguards, while fans scream to catch her attention.
WATCH SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEOS HERE:
The King #Beyonce #Lanseria #Mandela100 pic.twitter.com/mJh11rzwo0— Paparazzi Msanzi (@PaparazziMsanzi) November 29, 2018
i had the privilege of seeing drake land at lanseria, i just saw @Beyonce. #BeyonceLandsInSA pic.twitter.com/PwUv1FmU1i— within the skies (@sammy_saucee) November 29, 2018
@Beyonce arriving in @Lanseria_Int this afternoon just in time for the @GCMandela100!! #Beyonce #globalcitizen @Anele @947BClub @FrankieFire @ThembiMrototo @CindyPoluta @AlexCaige ?????? pic.twitter.com/boF4FUWhDi— Bianca DiGiovampoalo (@binx83626) November 29, 2018
Beyoncé, Blue & Sir Carter arriving in South Africa. ?????? #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #Mandela100 pic.twitter.com/4ks8S9CVdK— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) November 29, 2018
Following Bey's arrival, the hive got into formation flooding social media with excitement for the 37-year-old's expected performance at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 on Sunday.
SEE REACTIONS ON TWITTER HERE:
Beyonce is really in South Africa guys... like we are breathing the same flavour of air ??????— lincoln or whatever. (@LINCOLNXCIX) November 25, 2018
When Beyoncé landed in SA, I felt an energy shift in the physical and spiritual atmosphere of South Africa. The water I was drinking suddenly became sweet.— Tanya Junghans (@tanyajunghans) November 29, 2018
Me when Beyoncé comes onto stage ???????? pic.twitter.com/eCfHt9Zofe— Uncle Afro (@Afro_M) November 29, 2018
Seeing Beyoncé holding Sir & Jay holding Rumir & Beyoncé with black long curly hair & Blue with her long beautiful braids is too much for me ???? I love this family so much yo pic.twitter.com/6kL1Wg5tLO— κ ε ι r y ??? (@KEIRYYONCE) November 29, 2018
Other international celebrities who have arrived in SA for Sunday's event include Oprah and Kelly Rowland while more are expected to arrive in the next couple of days.
