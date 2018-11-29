WATCH: SA fans react to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's arrival

Cape Town - Beyoncé has officially arrived in South Africa.

After much anticipation, the Halo hitmaker, her husband Jay-Z and their children were spotted arriving at Lanseria Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Videos shared on social media show the Carter family walking towards the exit, surrounded by police as well as bodyguards, while fans scream to catch her attention.

Following Bey's arrival, the hive got into formation flooding social media with excitement for the 37-year-old's expected performance at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 on Sunday.

Other international celebrities who have arrived in SA for Sunday's event include Oprah and Kelly Rowland while more are expected to arrive in the next couple of days.