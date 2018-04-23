WATCH: This church’s tribute to Avicii is a tearjerker

Avicii

Cape Town – Record producer and DJ Avicii was found dead on Friday in Oman at the age of 28. 

The Swedish artist’s death stunned the music world with his fans and collaborators sharing their sadness at his sudden death. 

The prolific musician – who had numerous hits all around the world – was honoured by a church in the town of Utrecht in the Netherlands.

The church paid tribute by ringing out three of his songs on its bells.

