WATCH: This singing donkey has the voice of an angel

Cape Town – One day, while taking a walk near his home in Ireland, animal lover Martin Stanton met an adorable donkey named Harriet and the two kindred spirits became fast friends.

According to Dodo, following that fateful day, Martin feeds her carrots whenever he sees her and has met her owners, who he says are great people.

Harriet appreciates Martin’s regular treats so much that last week she surprised him with a song of thanks.

That’s right, the adorable donkey can sing.

Martin explained his joyous surprise to Dodo saying; “I couldn't stop laughing. She's totally adorable. So friendly and gentle."

