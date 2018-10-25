WATCH: This singing donkey has the voice of an angel

2018-10-25 10:09
 
Martin Stanton

Cape Town – One day, while taking a walk near his home in Ireland, animal lover Martin Stanton met an adorable donkey named Harriet and the two kindred spirits became fast friends. 

According to Dodo, following that fateful day, Martin feeds her carrots whenever he sees her and has met her owners, who he says are great people. 

Harriet appreciates Martin’s regular treats so much that last week she surprised him with a song of thanks.

That’s right, the adorable donkey can sing. 

Martin explained his joyous surprise to Dodo saying; “I couldn't stop laughing. She's totally adorable. So friendly and gentle."

WATCH THE VIDEO - THAT MARTIN STANTON POSTED ON FACEBOOK -  OF HARRIET SINGING FOR HER SNACK HERE:



Read more on:    viral video  |  music

Most ReadEditor's Choice
HHP: Tributes pour in as his family ask for privacy SA in shock at the untimely death of music legend HHP Rapper dies in stunt while rapping on plane wing HHP on how he would like to be remembered PHOTO: The police are looking for this man and the internet thinks it might be Ross Geller
Meet the new doctor on Grey’s Anatomy WATCH: Oprah describes a perfect date night and we are listening This quirky show is perfect for lazy viewing What's better: Real sets or CGI? 6 TV shows about making TV shows
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Multiple award-winning UK artist Bonobo adds Joburg date to SA tour

2018-10-25 05:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 