WATCH: Tom Jones’ surprising special connection with this Voice UK contestant will give you goosebumps

Cape Town – Singing reality competition, The Voice is known for its famous blind auditions were coaches spin their chair around if they are intrigued and impressed by a contestant.

In the UK version of the show veteran crooner, Tom Jones is one of those coaches along with Ricky Wilson, Rita Ora and Will.i.am.

In a recent episode - during a blind audition - Tom spun his chair for a young man named Peter Donegan, after connecting to something in the artist’s voice.

As luck would have it, Peter is the son of Lonnie Donegan MBE and you won’t believe the musical manner in which Lonnie and Tom know each other.

Incredibly, Lonnie and Tom used to work together.

So, when he heard the familiar name, Sir Tom asked whether he was related to the late Lonnie, not expecting the answer to be yes. After Peter confirmed that Lonnie was his dad. The older singer then elaborated, “We were great friends…We toured together a few times.”

Lonnie also wrote Tom’s 1967 hit, I’ll Never Fall In Love Again. In goosebump inducing moment young Peter and Tom sang the classic hit, together.

The Voice UK airs in South Africa on Sunday nights at 18:00 on ITV Choice (DStv 123).

WATCH PETER’S BLIND AUDITION HERE:





WATCH TOM AND PETER SING TOGETHER HERE:

