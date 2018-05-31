WATCH: Trevor Noah weighs on the Pusha T and Drake beef and it’s hilarious

2018-05-31 10:22
 
Trevor Noah

Cape Town – South African comedian Trevor Noah weighed in on the ongoing beef between Pusha T and Drake and it was hilarious. 

In between inserts on The Daily Show the host told audiences about how the beef started in a song on Pusha’s latest album and then how Drake replied on Dumpy Freestyle

The funnyman then unpacked how good Pusha T’s research was on his reply track, The Story of Adidon

WATCH TREVOR WEIGH IN ON THE BEEF HERE:


Read more on:    drake  |  pusha t  |  trevor noah  |  music  |  the daily show

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dating? PICS: Beautiful snaps of Jo-Ann Strauss’ baby shower It seems Prince Harry’s ex Chelsy Davy has moved on! Steve Hofmeyr admitted to hospital Justin Bieber wants to grow his hair 'down to his toes'
WATCH: 20 years of Miss South Africa winners 5 animated shows just for adults to binge Survivor SA: The secrets behind tribal council The 9 best weddings on internet TV 'You look amazing' - Harry tells Meghan at fairy tale wedding
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Dr. Luke seeking millions in damages from Kesha

2018-05-31 05:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 