WATCH: Trevor Noah weighs on the Pusha T and Drake beef and it’s hilarious

Cape Town – South African comedian Trevor Noah weighed in on the ongoing beef between Pusha T and Drake and it was hilarious.

In between inserts on The Daily Show the host told audiences about how the beef started in a song on Pusha’s latest album and then how Drake replied on Dumpy Freestyle.

The funnyman then unpacked how good Pusha T’s research was on his reply track, The Story of Adidon.

