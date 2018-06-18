WATCH: Versace chose local music group FAKA to be the official runway music for their men's fashion show in Milan

2018-06-18 11:10
 
Donatella Versace, Faka

Cape Town - When it comes to famous names in fashion, it doesn’t get much bigger than Donatella Versace. 

She has been an icon in the industry for decades and is a cultural tastemaker all around the world. 

So, it comes as no surprise that she loves fearless South African music group, FAKA

The duo make beats that perfectly capture the best of what the local music scene has to offer and they were fittingly chosen as the runway music for the Versace Spring Summer 2019 fashion show in Milan. 

Their song Uyang'khumbula played as the glamorous models showed off the brand’s latest collection on Saturday. 

WATCH A VIDEO OF THE FASHION SHOW WITH FAKA AS THE SOUNDTRACK HERE:


LISTEN TO THE SONG IN FULL HERE:


SEE A PICTURE OF DONATELLA AND FAKA HERE:

FAKA were also used as the soundtrack to short clips, about the fashion collection, that were put on the brand's official Twitter account. 

SEE THOSE VIDEOS HERE:

Read more on:    faka  |  donatella versace  |  music  |  local music

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Royal family's first gay wedding: Queen Elizabeth’s cousin to tie the knot Bassie, Romeo strike out at rumours Blade Runner 2049 Bailey Schneider shares adorable snaps celebrating her baby boy's first birthday Giuliana Rancic to return to E! News
WATCH: 20 years of Miss South Africa winners 5 animated shows just for adults to binge Survivor SA: The secrets behind tribal council The 9 best weddings on internet TV 'You look amazing' - Harry tells Meghan at fairy tale wedding
NEXT ON CHANNELX

What Beyoncé and Jay-Z told us about their marriage and more in surprise joint album

2018-06-18 10:11
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 