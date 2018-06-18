WATCH: Versace chose local music group FAKA to be the official runway music for their men's fashion show in Milan

Cape Town - When it comes to famous names in fashion, it doesn’t get much bigger than Donatella Versace.
She has been an icon in the industry for decades and is a cultural tastemaker all around the world.
So, it comes as no surprise that she loves fearless South African music group, FAKA.
The duo make beats that perfectly capture the best of what the local music scene has to offer and they were fittingly chosen as the runway music for the Versace Spring Summer 2019 fashion show in Milan.
Their song Uyang'khumbula played as the glamorous models showed off the brand’s latest collection on Saturday.
WATCH A VIDEO OF THE FASHION SHOW WITH FAKA AS THE SOUNDTRACK HERE:
LISTEN TO THE SONG IN FULL HERE:
SEE A PICTURE OF DONATELLA AND FAKA HERE:
The music from today's show was from the super FEARLESS @felagucci & @desiremarea!! ???? Thank you guys! ????A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on Jun 16, 2018 at 10:24am PDT
FAKA were also used as the soundtrack to short clips, about the fashion collection, that were put on the brand's official Twitter account.
SEE THOSE VIDEOS HERE:
The Versace man is not ordinary, but rather, he is looked at, talked about, and always turning heads. The Versace woman always by his side. #VersaceSS19 #MFWMusic by @FAKA_SA https://t.co/3RxPsl4NwR pic.twitter.com/WjpnqgEPPZ— VERSACE (@Versace) June 17, 2018
Nothing short of noticeable, the Versace man is the center of all the attention. Because when a man wears Versace, the world talks. #VersaceSS19 #MFWMusic by @FAKA_SA https://t.co/3RxPsl4NwR pic.twitter.com/vve2XXgYU1— VERSACE (@Versace) June 17, 2018
