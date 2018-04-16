WATCH: We chat to DJ Black Coffee at Coachella 2018

2018-04-16 13:46
 
DJ Black Coffee

Cape Town - The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, held annually in the Colorado Desert, is currently underway. 

Channel24 flew to the States to catch up with South Africa's very own DJ Black Coffee at the festival. 

During the quick chat Black Coffee talks about his return to the festival, what he has planned next and gives advice to the big dreamers out there. 

WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE:

WATCH NEXT: We chat to Goldfish at Coachella 2018

ALSO CHECK OUT: Beyoncé runs Coachella

Read more on:    coachella 2018  |  black coffee  |  music

