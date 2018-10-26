We have a quick chat with Bryan Ferry about his SA tour and so much more

Cape Town – Local music lovers are ecstatic about English legend Bryan Ferry’s upcoming SA tour.

The stylish singer will be performing in Cape Town on 14 February 2019 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest and in Pretoria on 16 February 2019 at the Sun Arena, Time Square. Tickets are currently on sale via Big Concerts.

Ahead of the upcoming tour Bryan answered a few questions, about coming to SA, what he always takes with him on tour and what fans can expect from his live performances.





HERE’S CHANNEL24’S QUICK CHAT WITH BRYAN FERRY:

Have you visited South Africa before?

Yes, I have, a long time ago. This will be my second show in Cape Town and my first in Pretoria. Many years ago, I went to visit the Drakensberg Mountains and I have fond memories of that beautiful place.

What are you most looking forward to for your trip to SA?

When I'm touring I always like to visit art galleries and local museums, to make the most of my limited time. I also look forward to wandering about and making new discoveries. And of course, I'm very much looking forward to seeing my fans in South Africa after such a long time.

You’ve travelled the globe and performed in venues around the world. Is there one show that stands out for you?

Last year we did a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles with an orchestra and that was one of the high spots of my career. I also enjoy smaller venues and the Vienna Opera House was one of my all-time favourites.

WATCH BRYAN PERFORMING AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL HERE:

What’s the one thing you always take with you when you go on tour?

Ginger tea.

Do you have any pre-show rituals you do before going on stage?

I like to have some peace and quiet and not speak an hour or two before the show.

What can local fans expect from you SA shows?

I'll be performing a mixed set of songs, taken from my Roxy Music and Solo albums, so there's a wide range of material. I have a great band who can cover the various styles and genres of music I've made over the years. The legendary guitarist Chris Spedding and the saxophonist Jorja Chalmers are two of the great soloists I have in the band. The set will include the hits!

What’s your favourite part about performing in front of a big crowd?

I’ve toured more in the last 10 years than I ever did in the past, so I think I’ve grown to enjoy it more with the passage of time. We've played many festivals to big crowds and it's always exciting to see a lot of people loving the music and taking it to a higher level.

BRYAN FERRY TOUR INFORMATION:

Cape Town

14 February 2019

Grand Arena, GrandWest

Ticket Price: From R460

Pretoria

16 February 2019

Sun Arena, Time Square

Ticket Price: From R460



