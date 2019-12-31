Yvonne Chaka Chaka deported from Uganda ahead of scheduled performance

Cape Town – South African singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka was deported from Uganda ahead of a live performance reportedly due to having the incorrect visa.

The country's police force uploaded a video to their verified Twitter account in which they explain that it was due to visa reason's and that they hope that the 54-year-old returns soon with the correct paperwork.

According to other media sources the deportation took place because Yvonne publicly supported opposition leader Bobi Wine.

According to PML Daily , while in Kampala last year, Yvonne referred to Bobi as Uganda's Nelson Mandela.

According to the publication, Yvonne was allegedly stopped by security forces from doing her final soundcheck on Tuesday morning and according to Routine Blast she was deported soon after.

The famous South African artist was due to perform at the Buganda Kingdom's Enkuuka Y'Omwaka on Tuesday night for a New Year's Eve event.

According to NTV Uganda, Buganda Kingdom throws an annual Enkuka New Year's party.

