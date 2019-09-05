Charlize Theron on femicide in SA: 'The system has failed women. Our leaders can’t continue to turn a blind eye'





Cape Town – South African actress Charlize Theron, 44, has taken to Twitter to voice her opinion on the growing number of female murder and rape victims in her home country.

As Cape Town is flooded daily by protesters demanding something be done about the femicide in South Africa, the Oscar-winning actress used her platform as an international star to draw attention to the matter.

Charlize, who made headlines in 1999 with a banned ad about rape, has now 20 years later shared the ad again saying: "When I made this ad in 1999 I hoped things would change. They have not. Rape and femicide are still a huge epidemics in South Africa and clearly the system has failed women. Our leaders can’t continue to turn a blind eye, as they did with this ad."

She added: "To the men in my home country - please protect our women. STAND UP. SPEAK UP. Do not be bystanders. Call out your fellow man when you see him going down a dangerous path. You have the power to change this."

The ad, with the slogan "real men don't rape", was removed from TV when it first aired and resurfaced online this week when South African artist Lady Skollie shared it, adding: "A Charlize Theron banned ad from 1999. Fast forward 20 years and it's only gotten worse."

SEE THE AD HERE:

The recent and gruesome murders of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, boxing champ Leighandre Jegels, and many more crimes against women and children in the country has sparked outrage and has seen massive protest taking place outside parliament and the Cape Town International Convention Centre, where the World Economic Forum Africa is currently underway with several world leaders in attendance.

The shocking death of Uyinene has also seen the rise of several movements including #AmINext, #EnoughIsEnough, and #RealMenDont.