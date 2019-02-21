From ballet to a new theatre – the arts part of Tito’s 2019 budget

2019-02-21 10:25 by Thinus Ferreira
 
Giselle ballet

Cape Town – South Africa’s minister of finance, Tito Mboweni, in his Wednesday afternoon 2019 Budget speech, revealed that the South African government will fund the creation of a new national theatre and a new national museum.

In addition, the South African government through the department of arts and culture will also consider financial support for the National Archives, a national orchestra and ballet troupe.

"The global renown of South Africa's art and culture is an expression of our soft power and our heritage," Mboweni said.

He added: "Our public funding choices should reflect an intention to preserve and add to our cultural canon."

In a briefing with the press he also revealed that the commercially insolvent SABC will need R6.8bn to survive but that the government hasn’t yet made a decision of if, or what amount the South African public broadcaster should get as a government bailout.

