UPDATE: ANC in North West pays tribute to HHP

24 October, 17:42 - The ANC in the North West on Wednesday released a statement to the media in which it mourns with great sadness the death of hip-hop star Jabulani Tsambo – better known as HHP.

“His artistic expression and using vernacular became part of social cohesion, his humility, modesty and phenomenal ambassadorship of the Tswana language makes him an undisputed cultural activist,” the statement read.

“The ANC leadership in North West will in due course visit the family to pay its condolences.”

24 October, 16:52 - Former South African Deputy Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula, expressed his condolences on the loss of hip-hop musician, HHP.



"HHP was a pioneer of a culture, through his music, his rhythm, rhymes, poetry and persona he inspired a generation of young people who used him to frame themselves to what they could be if they work as hard," he wrote in a tweet.





24 October, 16:10 - In a 2016 interview with DRUM, HHP spoke candidly about his struggle with depression and how helping others in need has always been his passion.

"People won’t remember HHP for Music & Lights any more – they’re going to remember me for reminding them that they have to do something for someone else," he said.

24 October, 15:44 - HHP had a slew of hits that sailed up the charts in his career that spanned decades and that left an indelible mark on the local music industry.

24 October, 15:34 - There has been lots of speculation online on HHP's cause of death but no official word from the family. In a 2017 interview with Gareth Cliff on CliffCentral.com the hip-hop star revealed that he tried to commit suicide three times before.

“This voice came to me and said ‘Dude‚ if you really want to die‚ you need to live. If you really want to die‚ you need to do that shit that you’ve always wanted to do and you’ve always been scared of doing and one of those is speaking my mind,’” he told Gareth.

24 October, 15:10 - The news of HHP's death sent shockwaves through social media. Taking to social media, a number of celebrities and fans expressed their heartbreak over the 38-year-old’s sudden passing.

24 October, 14:50 -Jabulani Tsambo, better known by his stage name Hip Hop Pantsula, has died at the age of 38.

Known to his fans by his nickname Jabba, the local Motswako MC performed in several languages. Speaking to The Juice, HHP's booking agent, Ofentse Mothusi, confirmed the musician's death. According to Mothusi, HHP died around 12:00 on Wednesday.

The hip-hop star's wife, Lerato Sengadi, confirmed the news of his death to TshisaLIVE. No further details are available as yet.