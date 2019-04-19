We know what you Googled this week!

2019-04-19 08:19
 
Google


Cape Town – We know what you Googled this week. Well, sort of. (Wink)

It might have been a short week, but it was surely packed with big news events that had South Africans scouring the web. 

The most searched topic of the week was the Notre Dame Cathedral fire on Monday that garnered 200 000 search queries on Google this week in South Africa, according to a statement released by Google Africa. 

Second place went to Game of Thrones as the topic "Game of Thrones, season 8, episode 1" generated a staggering 100 000 search queries on Sunday. 

In other top trending searches on Google this week, radio presenter Siyabonga Ngwekazi, AKA Scoop Makhathini, went viral when it appeared that he had taken to Twitter to expose his girlfriend, Akhona Carpede, for cheating on him. Scoop has since come out to say that he was not responsible for the bitter rant and that his account was hacked. "Scoop Makhathini" generated more than 20 000 search queries on Wednesday.

Fans generated more than 20 000 search queries for "Sam Smith" on Tuesday ahead of the the British superstar’s Cape Town performance at the Grand West Casino. Smith ended up cutting his performance short that night due to vocal strain. 

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what South Africans have been searching for and asking Google. Google processes more than 40 000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide. 

ALSO READ: We meet the hairy chested ballerinas who move like swans

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Benedict Cumberbatch gets slapped after hitting cyclist with Lamborghini Ghoema Awards go off without a hitch despite controversy over Steve Hofmeyr song Bachelor SA: 'I wish Lee gave me a rose so I could reject it' Ghoema drama: Afrikaans artists threaten to boycott music awards as MultiChoice takes a stand against Steve Hofmeyr Steve Hofmeyr's son wasn't 'kicked out' of Ghoemas – he was asked to leave for trying to 'disrupt a speaker' and not having a ticket
Jordyn Woods ran into Kendall Jenner and things reportedly got awkward Bachelor SA: 'I wish Lee gave me a rose so I could reject it' 1Magic will now be available on Compact Plus Steve Hofmeyr's son wasn't 'kicked out' of Ghoemas – he was asked to leave for trying to 'disrupt a speaker' and not having a ticket Taryn Bennett brings the pages of The Snow Goose to life on the theatre stage
NEXT ON CHANNELX

6 new movies to watch this long weekend

2019-04-19 06:57
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 