Cape Town – We know what you Googled this week. Well, sort of. (Wink)

It might have been a short week, but it was surely packed with big news events that had South Africans scouring the web.

The most searched topic of the week was the Notre Dame Cathedral fire on Monday that garnered 200 000 search queries on Google this week in South Africa, according to a statement released by Google Africa.

Second place went to Game of Thrones as the topic "Game of Thrones, season 8, episode 1" generated a staggering 100 000 search queries on Sunday.

In other top trending searches on Google this week, radio presenter Siyabonga Ngwekazi, AKA Scoop Makhathini, went viral when it appeared that he had taken to Twitter to expose his girlfriend, Akhona Carpede, for cheating on him. Scoop has since come out to say that he was not responsible for the bitter rant and that his account was hacked. "Scoop Makhathini" generated more than 20 000 search queries on Wednesday.

Fans generated more than 20 000 search queries for "Sam Smith" on Tuesday ahead of the the British superstar’s Cape Town performance at the Grand West Casino. Smith ended up cutting his performance short that night due to vocal strain.

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what South Africans have been searching for and asking Google. Google processes more than 40 000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.

