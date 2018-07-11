4 South African comedians to feature on Netflix comedy special

Cape Town – Netflix is bringing together 47 comedians from 13 regions for a stand-up comedy event series that will premiere in 2019.

Loyiso Gola, Loyiso Madinga, Tumi Morake and Riaad Moosa will be representing the African continent.

According to a press release from the steaming company each comedian will perform a half-hour stand-up special, some of which will be recorded at the upcoming Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, with sets also being taped in Brazil, Mexico, India, Germany and The Netherlands.

The groundbreaking event series will feature a range of stand-up specials from comedians diverse in style, gender, and ethnicity and will tape in seven languages (French, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Dutch, German and English).

“With this event, we’re creating a true comedy festival experience for our members where they can scour the globe from home to find some of the freshest voices in comedy,” said Lisa Nishimura, VP, Original Documentary and Comedy, Netflix.

Loyiso Madinga who recently joined the Daily Show as African correspondent reacted to the news on Twitter.

He wrote: “So excited and honoured to be taping my first @netflix half hour special at @justforlaughs Montreal in two weeks.”

So excited and honored to be taping my first @netflix half hour special at @justforlaughs Montreal in two weeks. https://t.co/sXl6DephdH pic.twitter.com/COqeQrRzDN — Born Free-ish (@LoyisoMadinga) July 10, 2018

While Morake retweeted a Netflix promo with the caption: “Mama I made it.”