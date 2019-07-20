6 Emmy-nominated comedies to stream

Cape Town - Troops, listen up. Here’s your mission this weekend - stream these comedy series on Showmax, DStv Now, Netflix and Amazon Prime, all nominated for Emmys in 2019, and decide which are most deserving of the coveted awards. (Our money, as always, is on Veep, just FYI.)

1. Barry S2 (Showmax)

With 17 nominations, including Best Comedy, Best Actor (Bill Hader as Barry), Best Supporting Actress (Sarah Goldberg as Sally), and three of the six Best Supporting Actor nominees (Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank, Stephen Root as Fuches, and Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau), HBO's comedy about the ex-hitman-turned-amateur-actor looks like the one to watch.

2. Veep S7 (DStv Now)

The swansong season of the Emmy darling comedy series has scooped no fewer than nine nominations this year, including for Outstanding Supporting Actor (Tony Hale), Outstanding Lead Actress (Queen Julia, of course), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Anna Chlumsky) and Outstanding Comedy Series. This final season pulls absolutely zero punches (Amy whispering “God f**k America” before throwing herself full-throttle into Jonah Ryan’s campaign for President is a beautiful, awful moment) and, if we’re honest, we’re not sure any of these other series stand a chance.

3. The Big Bang Theory S12 (DStv Now)

The episode that won the series the Outstanding Directing nomination, Stockholm Syndrome, is available on DStv Now until 20:00 tonight (19 July), so get streaming! But the finale will be available until 24 July, so there’s still time to bid adieu to audiences’ favourite nerds.

4. The Good Place S3 (DStv Now)

As we say farewell to one excellent comedy on DStv Now, we welcome the latest season of another with open arms. Season 3 has just launched on DStv Now and we couldn't be happier to see Eleanor, Chidi and the whole loathsome-but-loveable crew back together on Earth. It's up for a number of biggies this year, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Ted Danson, Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

5. Russian Doll (Netflix)

With 13 nominations across a variety of categories (including Outstanding Contemporary Costumes, and we can't think of a show that deserves it more), this twisty, mysterious thrill ride of a series is in it to win it. Star and creator Natasha Lyonne was given an acting nomination for the second time (the first was for her supporting role in Orange is the New Black), and she’s already talking about season 2.

6. Fleabag S2 (Amazon Prime)

We worship at the altar of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, whose second season of the series that was borne of her one-woman play has cleaned up with nominations in basically every major Comedy Series category. After watching season 2 of this series about a London woman who’s trying very hard to be good, and failing spectacularly, you’ll never be able to see a man in a cassock, hear the word “kneel”, or go into a confession booth without getting a little hot under the collar ever again.