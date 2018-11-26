7 exciting things coming to DStv - including a local version of Cheaters

Johannesburg – MultiChoice on Friday made some exciting announcements at its annual showcase.

From local productions, international series, festive conten, to must-see sport.

1. GET INTO THE FESTIVE SPIRIT



There will be a host of festive content across the DStv channels this holiday. Highlights include: John Legend's A Legendary Christmas, Ariana Grande At the BBC, Same Smith The Thrill of it All Tour, A Royal Variety Performance, Mickey's 90th Spectacular, Jesus Christ Superstar Live Concert, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

For the telenovela fans Telemundo (DStv 118) will be running a special programme, Christmas Miracles from 10 December.

No line-up is complete without Christmas titles including; Santa Baby, Black Nativity, 12 Dates of Christmas, and Jingle Bells.



2. BECOME FAMOUS WITH KYKNET

kykNET joins the reality competition arena with a 13-episode talent show by Emo Adams.



The singer recently launched an initiative on his Facebook page where he asked people to send him videos of their extraordinary talent via a WhatsApp line. The lucky winner will win a year contract with All Stars Productions & Records as well as tour with Emo in 2019.



kykNET has joined forces with Emo to convert the talent show into a TV series.



Entries close on 31 December 2018.

3. SHOWMAX SNEAK PEEK



The streaming service is gearing up to launch their second local production an original scripted drama, The Girl from St. Agnes.

The series centres on a mysterious death at an elite boarding school which set off a search for answers. In the search for the truth secrets from the past come to the surface.

We got a tease of the show and it looks really good!

4. LOCAL IS LEKKER



DStv is upping their local offering with original scripted series and reality shows.



Highlights include: eHostela, a series based on a Deon Meyer’s novel, The Bachelor, The Voice SA season 3, Dwalster and a South African version of Cheaters coming to Moja Love called Uyajola Na.

Returning series include: Lockdown S4, Ikhaya S2, Living the Dream with Somizi and the popular docu-reality series, Yobe.

5. INTERNATIONAL SERIES

For the series lovers DStv has an exciting line-up of new and returning shows.

New series include: True Detective S3, Cleaning UP, FBI, The Rookie, Bulletproof, Les Miserables, Big Little Lies 2, Escape at Dannemora.

6. GET MARRIED ON LIVE TV



David Tutera’s My Great Big Live Wedding will be coming to Lifetime (DStv 131).

The series follows eight inspiration couples who will work with Tutera to have the wedding of their dreams. The show is set to air in March/April 2019.

A week after the final episode of the international show is aired, a local couple's wedding will be aired live on the channel. The search for the local couple will begin early 2019.

Stay tuned for more information.

7. UFC ON SUPERSPORT



UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation, is coming to SuperSport. The channel has signed a multi-year deal with the UFC, beginning in January 2019.

With over 40 live events a year and 100 hours of magazine programming, fans across the continent will see the world’s best mixed martial artists regularly appearing on their screens.