7 things we found out about The Bachelor SA's Lee Thompson when we Googled him

Cape Town - M-Net (DStv 101) on Sunday night revealed for the first time who its male star would be for the South African version of The Bachelor.

SA's first Bachelor is former Sharks rugby player and international model, Lee Thompson from Cape Town.

Here are 7 things we found out when we Googled him!

1) Lee is 29 years old and was born on 9 December, 1988 in Port Elizabeth. "I was born in Port Elizabeth and lived there ’till I was 12," Lee told Sharksworld in an interview in 2010. He added; "We then moved to Pretoria, where I finished my last year of primary school and then attended Pretoria Boys High."

2) He's an international model. According to his profile on the Boss Models website, Lee is 1.88m tall, wears a size 11 shoe, has dark brown hair, and green eyes.

3) Lee studied marketing management through The University of South Africa and Health & Fitness through the Zululand Sports Academy while playing rugby for the Sharks in Kwa-Zulu Natal.



4) He’s been featured on the cover of Men’s Health South Africa twice in 2012.

(COVER GUY: Lee Thompson appeared on the cover of Men's Health SA twice in 2012.)

5) He’s an entrepreneur with several of his own businesses including a cleaning company named Clean Smart and a website design company named, Skyler Web. He also manages a gym called F45 Training Camps Bay.

6) Who would he like to go on a blind date with? In a 2012 interview with Men’s Health he said: "I would have to choose Cindy Crawford for my ultimate blind date. She is one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen and she is an extremely successful and accomplished supermodel. She has been all over the world so I’m sure we would have a few stories to share with each other."

7) He is on Twitter and Instagram. His Instagram profile is currently set to private. According to a recent interview with Men's Health South Africa he uses his Instagram mostly to share fitness related content; "Posting photos with informative captions that coach, encourage and motivate your followers while being authentic is important for a good fitness profile."

The Bachelor SA will have around 25 episodes. The host of The Bachelor SA hasn't signed a contract yet and will only be announced later. The identities of the 25 women will also not be officially announced before they enter the mansion. Filming hasn't started yet.

The local version of the American dating show is produced by Rapid Blue and will kick off on Valentine ’s Day, Thursday 14 February 2019.



The first episode of the America version of The Bachelor, hosted by Chris Harrison, aired on 25 March, 2002 on ABC. The show's success has resulted in several spin-offs across the globe including Greece, Japan, Russia, and now SA.