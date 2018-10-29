7de Laan actress Shareen Swart dies

Cape Town – South African actress Shareen Swart, best known for her roles in Ballade vir ‘n Enkeling and 7de Laan has died.

According to Netwerk24 the 58-year-old died on Monday morning following a battle with cancer.

Swart played the roles of Meisie Moolman in Ballade vir ‘n Enkeling and Katinka in 7de Laan.

Some of her other TV roles included: Rita in Villa Rosa and Irene Greyling in Binnelanders.

She was also the founder and CEO of the Performing Arts Lifestyle Institute (PALI).

The institute released an official statement on Facebook saying; "We are saddened by the loss of PALI’s founder, director and mother Lion Shareen Swart this morning. Shareen has been an mentor, inspiration and friend to many and leaves behind an amazing legacy."

