A comedian who played a president on TV is elected president of the Ukraine

2019-04-22 12:00
 
Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Ukraine - A comedian whose only political experience consists of playing a president on TV cruised toward a landslide victory in Ukraine's presidential election Sunday in what was seen as a reaction against the country's entrenched corruption and low standard of living.

Results from 52% of polling stations' tallies showed sitcom star Volodymyr Zelenskiy receiving 73% of the vote and President Petro Poroshenko about 25% — a crushing rebuke to Poroshenko's five years in office.

Zelenskiy, 41, became famous nationwide for his comic portrayal in a Ukrainian TV series of a high school teacher who becomes president after a video rant against corruption goes viral. In a case of life imitating television, Zelenskiy denounced graft as a real candidate.

Although Zelenskiy was criticised for a vague campaign platform and never holding public office, voters appeared to cast aside those concerns in favor of a thorough sweep of Ukraine's political leadership.

"I have grown up under the old politicians and only have seen empty promises, lies and corruption," said Lyudmila Potrebko, a 22-year-old computer programmer who voted for Zelenskiy. "It's time to change that."

Even before results started trickling in, Poroshenko accepted defeat based on exit polls, saying: "I am leaving office, but I want to firmly underline that I am not leaving politics."

Zelenskiy, for his part, promised wide changes at the top echelons of government and said his No. 1 task would be securing the release of about 170 Ukrainian military members taken prisoner in the east or in Russia.

Read more on:    celebrities

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Prince Harry and Meghan planning to move to country in Africa - reports Ready Player One WATCH: The royal family wish 'granny' Queen Elizabeth a happy birthday We know what you Googled this week! South African Academy Award-winner Charlize Theron has shared that her eldest daughter is transgender
Jordyn Woods ran into Kendall Jenner and things reportedly got awkward Bachelor SA: 'I wish Lee gave me a rose so I could reject it' 1Magic will now be available on Compact Plus Steve Hofmeyr's son wasn't 'kicked out' of Ghoemas – he was asked to leave for trying to 'disrupt a speaker' and not having a ticket Taryn Bennett brings the pages of The Snow Goose to life on the theatre stage
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Win double tickets to Rocking the Daisies: Don’t be caught without tickets this year – 1st for Women has you covered

2019-04-19 10:08
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 