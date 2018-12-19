A lot of spiciness and a lot of twerking: Lasizwe tells us about his reality show

Johannesburg – South Africa get ready, another local reality show is headed your way.

We’ve seen celebs like Bonang, Somizi and Papa Penny star in their own shows, and now social media star Lasizwe is set to do the same.

After gaining notoriety for his hilarious videos shared on social media, the young star has spent the last two years building his brand – from hosting radio shows, to TV shows and getting branded deals, he has worked hard to make a name for himself.

Speaking to Channel24, Lasizwe says having a reality show has always been on his bucket list. “I’ve always wanted a reality show. Cause I always feel like my life is a bit dramatic. I love bringing people along on what I do on a regular basis.”

With filming already underway for the show, titled @Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It, the presenter jokes that at some point he felt like Kim Kardashian with all the cameras around him. “I didn’t know how to feel or react. It was pretty dope knowing that your life is documented.”

In terms of what to expect, he says fans will be getting a glimpse of what his life is really like.

“Viewers are going to see a different side of me. A lot of spiciness, a lot of twerking. Anything that passes as good I twerk about it. It's just a lot of happiness, a lot of sadness, and a lot of tears. It shows that I’m also human,” he tells us.

@Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It is set to be the first local reality show to be hosted on MTV. It will be made up of six episodes, with each being 30 minutes long.

According to a press statement shared by MTV, people will get to see both the glamorous side of Lasizwe's life as well as his personal struggles.

"The 30-minute weekly broadcast will showcase his life in the spotlight as he rubs shoulders with SA's top celebrities at some of the best parties in Joburg, while he also shares challenging moments as he seeks his family's acceptance and understanding of his sexuality."

@Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It premieres on MTV (DStv channel 130) on 21 January 2019 at 22:00.