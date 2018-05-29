ABC cancels Roseanne following star's racist tweet

New York — ABC has cancelled its hit reboot of Roseanne following her racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey says the comment "is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel the show."

The Roseanne revival this spring was an unexpected major hit for ABC. It was particularly popular among many conservative viewers because Barr's character expressed support for President Donald Trump.

Barr's tweet suggested that Jarrett is a product of the Muslim brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."

She later apologised "for making a bad joke" about her politics and her looks. Jarrett, who is African-American, advised Barack and Michelle Obama.

In her apology, Barr said the Jarrett comment was "in bad taste."

