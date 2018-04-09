According to a new study 64% of all South Africans binge-watch these shows with their pets





Cape Town - According to a new survey released by Netflix on Monday, when it comes to watching TV, most South African’s (64%) find pets to be the ideal binge partner.



Watching a show with someone else can sometimes be tricky – think spoiler alerts and binge-watch cheating.

Thank goodness for pets! Not only do they not hog the remote or judge your entertainment tastes (well, maybe), they make the perfect partners for the company, the cuddles (38% locals have turned to their furry friends for comfort during a sad or scary scene) and even the conversation (30% of South Africans have talked to their pet about the show or movie they were watching).

Though you should be warned that pet bingeing can also get ruff.

More than a half of respondents (52%) have moved where they were sitting so their pet would be more comfortable, 23% have bribed them with treats to watch longer, and some (16%) have even gone as far as turning off a show because their pet didn't appear to like it. The snuggle is real.

So what are the shows South Africans are barking, meowing and chirping about?

Dog owners are more likely to choose action like Narcos and Marvel’s Daredevil.

Cat owners purr-fer sci-fi series like Black Mirror and Star Trek Discovery.

Meanwhile, bird lovers are egged on by comedies like Orange is the New Black.

The one show that brings all streaming species together…Stranger Things (#justiceformews).



Here are the top 10 Netflix shows that South Africans like to watch with their pets:



1) 13 Reasons Why

2) Stranger Things

3) Orange is the New Black

4) House of Cards

5) Marvel’s Daredevil

6)Star Trek Discovery

7) Black Mirror

8) Chef’s Table

9) Marvel’s Iron Fist

10) Marvel’s The Punisher



