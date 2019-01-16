After 29 years Johan Stemmet is ready to end his hosting gig on Noot vir Noot on a high note

Cape Town - Johan Stemmet, charismatic host of the evergreen musical game show Noot vir Noot, has called it quits after 29 years.

According to an online report by Netwerk24, Stemmet will make his final appearance as host of the show this Thursday night at 19:00 on SABC 2 after entertaining South African viewers for more than 43 seasons and 700 episodes.

The 66-year-old TV presenter promised to end his run on the show on a "high note".



"After 28 years of doing the show I feel like this will be one of the most exciting finales ever," Stemmet wrote on his Facebook page.

Stemmet, who was known for his colourful shirts and waist coats that he donned on air, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2018 SAFTAs.

Although the music maestro is stepping down as host the show will continue to air and is set to not only get a new presenter but also a complete makeover as well.

The first episode of Noot vir Noot aired on 27 July 1991, making it the longest running game show in South African history.

(VYFTIG RANDJIES VIR JOU: Johan Stemmet on the set of Noot vir Noot. Photo: Gallo Images)