All the winners at the 2018 DStv Mzansi Magic Viewers' Choice Awards

Johannesburg – The winners of the 2nd Annual DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards were announced at a glitzy ceremony on Saturday night at the Sandton International Convention Centre.

Host Bonang Matheba introduced a litany of stars to present the 13 awards to a packed live audience and home viewers.

Mzansi’s biggest music stars took to the stage with performances by Kwesta, Sjava, Bucie, Sun-El Musician, Mlindo The Vocalist, Sho Madjozi, Dumi Mkokstad, Ntokozo Mbambo, Khaya Mthethwa, Mafikizolo and DJ Maphorisa featuring Moonchild and Zulu Mkhathini.

Dr Rebecca Malope, who was presented with the 1Life Legend Award, took the audience to church when she performed a medley of her hits. In an emotional acceptance speech, she gave glory to God, thanked her family and fans, and paid tribute to those who came before her as well as her peers.

The big winner of the night was the The Queen actress Thembsie Matu, who walked away with the Favourite Actress award and the big prize, DStv Ultimate Favourite Viewers’ Choice.

The 1Life Life Changer Award, which is awarded to someone making a difference in their community, went to mechanic Moss Lehlokoa, who teaches youth in Diepsloot panel beating. He, and his nominator, walked off with R50 000 each. A lucky voter also won a new Kia Rio.



SEE THE FULL LIST OF WINNERS HERE:

Favourite Song of the Year

Prince Kaybee & LaSoulmates ft Zanda Zakuza & TNS – Club Controller



Favourite TV Presenter

Pearl Modiadie



Favourite Comedian

Skhumba



Favourite Rising Star

Distruction Boyz



Favourite Radio Personality

Ntate Thuso Motaung

Favourite Personality of the Year

Bonang Matheba

Favourite Actor

Warren Masemola



Favourite Actress

Thembsie Matu



Favourite Music Artist or Group

Khuzani

Favourite DJ

Black Coffee



Favourite Sports Personality

Caster Semenya



Ultimate Viewers’ Choice

Thembsie Matu



1Life Legend Award

Dr Rebecca Malope

1Life Life Changer - Proudly Presented by 1Life

Moss Lehlokoa

