All the winners at the 2018 DStv Mzansi Magic Viewers' Choice Awards

Johannesburg – The winners of the 2nd Annual DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards were announced at a glitzy ceremony on Saturday night at the Sandton International Convention Centre.
Host Bonang Matheba introduced a litany of stars to present the 13 awards to a packed live audience and home viewers.
Mzansi’s biggest music stars took to the stage with performances by Kwesta, Sjava, Bucie, Sun-El Musician, Mlindo The Vocalist, Sho Madjozi, Dumi Mkokstad, Ntokozo Mbambo, Khaya Mthethwa, Mafikizolo and DJ Maphorisa featuring Moonchild and Zulu Mkhathini.
Dr Rebecca Malope, who was presented with the 1Life Legend Award, took the audience to church when she performed a medley of her hits. In an emotional acceptance speech, she gave glory to God, thanked her family and fans, and paid tribute to those who came before her as well as her peers.
The big winner of the night was the The Queen actress Thembsie Matu, who walked away with the Favourite Actress award and the big prize, DStv Ultimate Favourite Viewers’ Choice.
The 1Life Life Changer Award, which is awarded to someone making a difference in their community, went to mechanic Moss Lehlokoa, who teaches youth in Diepsloot panel beating. He, and his nominator, walked off with R50 000 each. A lucky voter also won a new Kia Rio.
SEE THE FULL LIST OF WINNERS HERE:
Favourite Song of the YearPrince Kaybee & LaSoulmates ft Zanda Zakuza & TNS – Club Controller
Favourite TV Presenter Pearl Modiadie
Favourite Comedian Skhumba
Favourite Rising StarDistruction Boyz
Favourite Radio PersonalityNtate Thuso Motaung
Favourite Personality of the YearBonang Matheba
Favourite ActorWarren Masemola
Favourite ActressThembsie Matu
Favourite Music Artist or GroupKhuzani
Favourite DJBlack Coffee
Favourite Sports PersonalityCaster Semenya
Ultimate Viewers’ ChoiceThembsie Matu
1Life Legend AwardDr Rebecca Malope
1Life Life Changer - Proudly Presented by 1LifeMoss Lehlokoa
(Photos supplied: Mzansi Magic)
