All the winners at the E! People's Choice Awards

Cape Town – The winners for the 44th annual People's Choice Awards, now called the E! People's Choice Awards, have been announced during a ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Here is the full list of winners:

MOVIES

Movie of 2018

Avengers: Infinity War



Comedy Movie of 2018

The Spy Who Dumped Me



Action Movie of 2018

Avengers: Infinity War



Family Movie of 2018

Incredibles 2



Drama Movie of 2018

Fifty Shades Freed



Male Movie Star of 2018

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Congratulations @chadwickboseman for winning The E! People's Choice Award for #TheMaleMovieStar of 2018! Check out his exclusive thank you to all the fans: #PCAs pic.twitter.com/NSJsAAXwtS — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 12, 2018

Female Movie Star of 2018

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War



Drama Movie Star of 2018

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed



Comedy Movie Star of 2018

Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party



Action Movie Star of 2018

Danai Gurira, Black Panther

TV



Show of 2018

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments



Drama Show of 2018

Riverdale



Comedy Show of 2018

Orange Is the New Black

Revival Show of 2018

Dynasty



Reality Show of 2018

Keeping Up With the Kardashians



Competition Show of 2018

The Voice



Male TV Star of 2018

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Female TV Star of 2018

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments



Drama TV Star of 2018

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

"When you chose Olivia... you chose healing through justice and hope and heart." - Yes, @Mariska! Congratulations on your big win. #TheDramaTVStar of 2018 #PCAs pic.twitter.com/UHJKW3kWlD — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 12, 2018

Comedy TV Star of 2018

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory



Daytime Talk Show of 2018

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Nighttime Talk Show of 2018

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

We can only imagine @jtimberlake is just as proud as we are on @jimmyfallon's win for #TheNighttimeTalkShow! Tag a friend that you'd shoutout onstage. #PCAs pic.twitter.com/HDiaElopdi — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 12, 2018

Competition Contestant of 2018

Maddie Poppe, American Idol

Reality TV Star of 2018

Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

I honestly can not believe it!!! Thank you all so so much!!! Ahhhhhhh thank you!!!!! Yayyyyyyy ?????? https://t.co/mdY9rQVsFI — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 12, 2018

Bingeworthy Show of 2018

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments



Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018

Wynonna Earp

MUSIC

Male Artist of 2018

Shawn Mendes

Female Artist of 2018

Nicki Minaj



Group of 2018

BTS

Country Artist of 2018

Blake Shelton

Album of 2018

Nicki Minaj, Queen



Song of 2018

BTS, "Idol"



Latin Artist of 2018

CNCO



Music Video of 2018

BTS, "Idol"



Concert Tour of 2018

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Congratulations @taylorswift13 for winning The E! People's Choice Award for #TheConcertTour of 2018! Check out her exclusive thank you to all the fans: #PCAs pic.twitter.com/vl3bKPeFe3 — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 12, 2018

POP CULTURE



Social Celebrity of 2018

BTS



Beauty Influencer of 2018

James Charles



Social Star of 2018

Shane Dawson



Animal Star of 2018

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Style Star of 2018

Harry Styles

Comedy Act of 2018

Kevin Hart

Game Changer of 2018

Serena Williams



Pop Podcast of 2018

Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad



People's Champion Award

Bryan Stevenson



Fashion Icon Award

Victoria Beckham

People's Icon of 2018

Melissa McCarthy

(Photos: Getty Images)