All the winners at the E! People's Choice Awards

Cape Town – The winners for the 44th annual People's Choice Awards, now called the E! People's Choice Awards, have been announced during a ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
MOVIES
Movie of 2018Avengers: Infinity War
Comedy Movie of 2018The Spy Who Dumped Me
Action Movie of 2018Avengers: Infinity War
Family Movie of 2018Incredibles 2
Drama Movie of 2018Fifty Shades Freed
Male Movie Star of 2018Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Congratulations @chadwickboseman for winning The E! People's Choice Award for #TheMaleMovieStar of 2018! Check out his exclusive thank you to all the fans: #PCAs pic.twitter.com/NSJsAAXwtS— People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 12, 2018
Congratulations @chadwickboseman for winning The E! People's Choice Award for #TheMaleMovieStar of 2018! Check out his exclusive thank you to all the fans: #PCAs pic.twitter.com/NSJsAAXwtS
Female Movie Star of 2018Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
Drama Movie Star of 2018Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed
Comedy Movie Star of 2018Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party
Action Movie Star of 2018Danai Gurira, Black Panther
TV
Show of 2018Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Drama Show of 2018Riverdale
Comedy Show of 2018Orange Is the New Black
Revival Show of 2018Dynasty
Reality Show of 2018Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Competition Show of 2018The Voice
Male TV Star of 2018Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Female TV Star of 2018Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments
Drama TV Star of 2018Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
"When you chose Olivia... you chose healing through justice and hope and heart." - Yes, @Mariska! Congratulations on your big win. #TheDramaTVStar of 2018 #PCAs pic.twitter.com/UHJKW3kWlD— People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 12, 2018
"When you chose Olivia... you chose healing through justice and hope and heart." - Yes, @Mariska! Congratulations on your big win. #TheDramaTVStar of 2018 #PCAs pic.twitter.com/UHJKW3kWlD
Comedy TV Star of 2018Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Daytime Talk Show of 2018The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Nighttime Talk Show of 2018The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
We can only imagine @jtimberlake is just as proud as we are on @jimmyfallon's win for #TheNighttimeTalkShow! Tag a friend that you'd shoutout onstage. #PCAs pic.twitter.com/HDiaElopdi— People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 12, 2018
We can only imagine @jtimberlake is just as proud as we are on @jimmyfallon's win for #TheNighttimeTalkShow! Tag a friend that you'd shoutout onstage. #PCAs pic.twitter.com/HDiaElopdi
Competition Contestant of 2018Maddie Poppe, American Idol
Reality TV Star of 2018Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
I honestly can not believe it!!! Thank you all so so much!!! Ahhhhhhh thank you!!!!! Yayyyyyyy ?????? https://t.co/mdY9rQVsFI— Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 12, 2018
I honestly can not believe it!!! Thank you all so so much!!! Ahhhhhhh thank you!!!!! Yayyyyyyy ?????? https://t.co/mdY9rQVsFI
Bingeworthy Show of 2018Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018Wynonna Earp
MUSIC
Male Artist of 2018Shawn Mendes
Female Artist of 2018Nicki Minaj
Group of 2018BTS
Country Artist of 2018Blake Shelton
Album of 2018Nicki Minaj, Queen
Song of 2018BTS, "Idol"
Latin Artist of 2018CNCO
Music Video of 2018BTS, "Idol"
Concert Tour of 2018Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour
Congratulations @taylorswift13 for winning The E! People's Choice Award for #TheConcertTour of 2018! Check out her exclusive thank you to all the fans: #PCAs pic.twitter.com/vl3bKPeFe3— People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 12, 2018
Congratulations @taylorswift13 for winning The E! People's Choice Award for #TheConcertTour of 2018! Check out her exclusive thank you to all the fans: #PCAs pic.twitter.com/vl3bKPeFe3
POP CULTURE
Social Celebrity of 2018BTS
Beauty Influencer of 2018James Charles
Social Star of 2018Shane Dawson
Animal Star of 2018Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund
Style Star of 2018Harry Styles
Comedy Act of 2018Kevin Hart
Hey @TheRock, your BFF won #TheComedyAct of 2018! pic.twitter.com/8IEnXj8udM— People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 12, 2018
Hey @TheRock, your BFF won #TheComedyAct of 2018! pic.twitter.com/8IEnXj8udM
Game Changer of 2018Serena Williams
Pop Podcast of 2018Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad
People's Champion Award Bryan Stevenson
Fashion Icon AwardVictoria Beckham
People's Icon of 2018Melissa McCarthy
(Photos: Getty Images)
{{item.description}} Read More »
GautengPinagare Human Capital SpecialistsR35 000.00 - R45 000.00 Per Month
Richards BayBDCE Staffing Solutions
Cape TownCommunicate Cape Town ITR10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month
TownhousesR 1 240 000
TownhousesR 1 380 000
HousesR 4 750 000