All the winners at the E! People's Choice Awards

2018-11-12 08:06
 
Cape Town – The winners for the 44th annual People's Choice Awards, now called the E! People's Choice Awards, have been announced during a ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Here is the full list of winners:

MOVIES

Movie of 2018
Avengers: Infinity War

Comedy Movie of 2018
The Spy Who Dumped Me

Action Movie of 2018
Avengers: Infinity War

Family Movie of 2018
Incredibles 2

Drama Movie of 2018
Fifty Shades Freed

Male Movie Star of 2018
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Female Movie Star of 2018
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

Drama Movie Star of 2018
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed

Comedy Movie Star of 2018
Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party

Action Movie Star of 2018
Danai Gurira, Black Panther

TV

Show of 2018
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Drama Show of 2018
Riverdale

Comedy Show of 2018
Orange Is the New Black

Revival Show of 2018
Dynasty

Reality Show of 2018
Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Competition Show of 2018
The Voice

Male TV Star of 2018
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Female TV Star of 2018
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments

Drama TV Star of 2018
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Comedy TV Star of 2018
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Daytime Talk Show of 2018
The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Nighttime Talk Show of 2018
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Competition Contestant of 2018
Maddie Poppe, American Idol

Reality TV Star of 2018
Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Bingeworthy Show of 2018
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018
Wynonna Earp

MUSIC

Male Artist of 2018
Shawn Mendes

Female Artist of 2018
Nicki Minaj

Group of 2018
BTS

Country Artist of 2018
Blake Shelton

Album of 2018
Nicki Minaj, Queen

Song of 2018
BTS, "Idol"

Latin Artist of 2018
CNCO

Music Video of 2018
BTS, "Idol"

Concert Tour of 2018
Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

POP CULTURE

Social Celebrity of 2018
BTS

Beauty Influencer of 2018
James Charles

Social Star of 2018
Shane Dawson

Animal Star of 2018
Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Style Star of 2018
Harry Styles

Comedy Act of 2018
Kevin Hart

Game Changer of 2018
Serena Williams

Pop Podcast of 2018
Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

People's Champion Award 
Bryan Stevenson

Fashion Icon Award
Victoria Beckham

People's Icon of 2018
Melissa McCarthy

