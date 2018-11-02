Anele Mdoda is the new host of The Voice SA

Cape Town - The third season of M-Net’s The Voice South Africa will be hosted by Anele Mdoda, who replaces Lungile Radu.



She will take on this coveted role when the show’s Blind Auditions kick off later this month.

“Sho, I still can’t believe I’m going to be the host of such a massive M-Net production,” Anele beams. “Since 1992, when my parents bought our first decoder, I’ve been dreaming of seeing myself on my favourite television channel. Best of all, talent shows, especially those that give South Africans a time to shine, are my thing!



"I love, love, love The Voice. There is a very special camaraderie among the coaches, host and talent. Everyone does their best to make everyone else look and feel good. It’s friendly, it’s warm, it’s me! I am truly blessed that M-Net is giving me this opportunity and am excited to be there when red chairs turn to change people’s lives.”

I cannot tell you how excited I am !!!!!!! I am your new host for The Voice SA #TheVoiceSA pic.twitter.com/rgpwDJGwMz — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) November 2, 2018

During the Blind Auditions Anele will be in the wings to experience the talent's big moment with their friends and family.

“Anele has an extraordinary gift to make anyone feel at ease. We’re honoured to be working with her on The Voice South Africa. She can chat up a storm, she’s a good listener and she makes people laugh – and shed a tear – without even trying. And she's spunky and fun. She does it one way, and that's the Anele Mdoda way," says M-Net's Head of Publicity, Lani Lombard.

The season 3 coaches will be announced next week.



The Voice South Africa will be screened on M-Net from February 2019.