Angry Steve Hofmeyr plans 'special funeral' for his DStv dish

Cape Town – Steve Hofmeyr is predicting the downfall of MultiChoice, with the controversial singer now saying he will be organising a "special funeral" for his DStv satellite dish and that he plans to cancel the pay-TV service of his 4 DStv decoders.

The controversial artist who moved from mass market Afrikaans entertainer the past few years to making increasingly provocative and incensed public statements about race, is angry that the pay-TV company decided to actively enact a block on the broadcast of him and his entertainment content to prevent the company from funnelling money from their DStv subscribers to his wallet.

It doesn’t mean that Hofmeyr won’t be seen or reported on for instance in news and current affairs on news channels but that MultiChoice will no longer enter into new contracts about any existing or future entertainment work he appears in or that he is involved in.

MultiChoice will also start to work to remove library content that he appears in or are responsible for from all its platforms and not rebroadcast it again. In short, the Randburg-based pay-TV company as a private company that listed in February doesn’t want the money that it makes from its paying customers through showing entertainment content on any of its DStv channels, its video streaming service Showmax or any of its audio channels, to go to him.

The race-baiting artist who previously stated on social media that "blacks are the architects of apartheid", who kept singing Die Stem at concerts and arts festivals, and would gaslight with photos and messages of the old South African flag will no longer get any exposure on, be allowed to appear on, or be able to make any money from DStv or any of its broadcasting brands like kykNET.

In an Afrikaans message on social media, Hofmeyr on Wednesday encouraged his followers to get rid of DStv, saying “we are reaching our people on many more places than TV”. It’s not clear who the “our people” refers to. He also said “this is a call to independence. We will see the downfall of MultiChoice in our lifetime. I’ve organised a special funeral for my satellite dish”.

While getting rid of his DStv and predicting MultiChoice’s future demise, Hofmeyr took time to investigate and watch DStv and noted that DStv on Wednesday still "played my music this morning by the way".

Channel24 approached MultiChoice for further comment on the matter who declined to add anything to their previous statement.