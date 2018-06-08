Anthony Bourdain, 61, dies

Cape Town – According to a report by CNN, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has died. The TV new channel confirmed Bourdain's death on Friday and said the cause of death was suicide.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement.

"His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Bourdain was busy filming episodes for his award-winning CNN series in France when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room on Friday morning by his friend Eric Ripert.

The 61-year-old was a well-known chef, author and TV personality. His first TV show was A Cook's Tour on the Food Network. After that he hosted Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations on the Travel Channel for which he earned two Emmy Awards.

In 2013 he joined forces with CNN for Parts Unknown. The eleventh season of the show premiered on CNN last month.