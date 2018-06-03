In partnership with

Awkward! Royal wedding TV expert was just an American dude with a fake British accent!

New York - Thomas J. Mace-Archer-Mills, Esq., knows more about the royal wedding than the millions who listened to his TV commentary outside Windsor Castle — delivered in a posh British accent.

It turns out he's a mere American mortal — from upstate New York.

Tommy Muscatello says he learned to sound undeniably British in a high school production of Oliver two decades ago.

The Wall Street Journal first outed him as an ordinary American 10 days after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The 38-year-old, who performs as Mace-Archer-Mills, insists he's no fraud; he really knows lots about all matters royal.

Muscatello says he's never claimed he was born in Britain. He hails from Bolton Landing, a hamlet about 200 miles (322 kilometers) north of New York City.

