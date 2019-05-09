Bachelor SA: Here's the woman who stole Lee's heart

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers about The Bachelor SA finale.

Cape Town – South Africa's first ever bachelor, Lee Thompson's search for love did not have a happy ending.

In the final episode of the season, it was revealed that Lee gave his last rose and specially designed ring to make-up artist Gina Myers.

The 30-year-old professed his love to the brunette beauty in Mauritius before jetting off into the sunset on a speed boat.

In the After the Final Rose segment of the 90-minute finale, Lee, however, revealed that the pair were not together anymore.

"After that final episode I was extremely confused mentally and emotionally and when we got back into reality out of that bubble I really struggled and our relationship got off to a rocky start.

"And I wasn't fully there for Gina when she needed me. She was going through a hard time herself and I wasn't there for her enough when she needed me," said Lee.

The couple decided to take some time apart and then got back together a few months later to discuss where their relationship was going it was then that they decided to call it quits.

Gina in turn said she hoped that she was meant to be in Lee's life to teach him certain things and to help him grow in certain ways.

For Lee being South Africa's first ever bachelor was an honour and a life-changing experience.

"I take so much from this journey. I have learned to become fully vulnerable and open up. I laid it all on the line for the world to see. I want to share my life with the right person. I was looking for that throughout this journey.

"And it does disappoint me that it hasn’t happened but I still fully believe in love and I am looking for it still," said Lee.

(Photos supplied: M-Net)



