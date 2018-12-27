Beach vibes on The Wedding Bashers this Sunday

2018-12-27 22:00
 
Meg and Jason


Cape Town – This Sunday it’s Baywatch meets The Wedding Bashers in this instalment of the light-hearted wedding show. 

The illustrious Basher team take it back to the beach in the Eastern Cape where seaside lovers Meg and Jason tie the knot in a DIY-surfer style.

The couple, whose love story started in the classroom, will host celebrations complete with beach yoga and all-out surfer vibes. But how will their Big Day turn out when not only the Bashers get messy, but the bridal couple too? 

And with an impatient bride who is doubling up as a wedding planner, will their beachy DIY festivities be a hit or a miss?

Tune in Sunday, 30 December at 18:00 on M-Net (DStv 101) to find out. 

