Bonang announces new season of reality show coming in 2019

Cape Town – Local celebrity Bonang Matheba announced on Wednesday that season three of her reality show will be coming in 2019.
The host made the announcement on Twitter, simply posting the title of her show with the year in the font and style of the opening sequence.
Season 1 and 2 of the show were screened on 1Magic (DStv channel 103) and always got fans talking on social media as well as creating a following for the star’s longtime assistant, Pinky Girl.
SEE BONANG’S TWEET HERE:
Season 3. 2019. ???? pic.twitter.com/79oY65yd5o— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) December 19, 2018
Season 3. 2019. ???? pic.twitter.com/79oY65yd5o
Cape TownNetwork Finance Professional / PrudentialR310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year
JohannesburgNetwork IT RecruitmentR450 000.00 - R500 000.00 Per Month
JohannesburgCommunicate Recruitment: Finance 3R750 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Month
HousesR 3 595 000
HousesR 8 500 000
HousesR 5 990 000