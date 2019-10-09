Brooke and the gang are back! 'The Bold and the Beautiful' returns to South Africa

Cape Town – The Bold and the Beautiful is blasting back to South Africa with the American weekday soap finding a new home on Vodacom's Video Play streaming service.

Despite strong ratings until the end, the SABC decided to end its decades-long contract with the Bell-Phillip Television Productions, that led to big viewer outrage and disappointment.

Episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful will play from today on the Vodacom streaming service starting with a brand-new episode from season 31, as well as a binge catch-up catalogue of 50 episodes to span the "missing period". The episodes are free, and a new episode is released daily.

Vodacom says viewers "will be able to stream the soap on their mobile devices, such as their smartphones, tablets, and laptops".

"We are extremely excited to be bringing back one of South Africa's favourite international soap operas on our video-on-demand service, Video Play, along with the characters we've all grown to love, or love to hate," says Zunaid Mahomed, Vodacom group digital and fixed services officer.

"This move forms part of our ongoing commitment to providing access to the content our customers want, in a format that allows them to watch it whenever they want and wherever they are."

Additionally, the synopsis of each new episode will be displayed so that viewers can discern which episode they want to watch.

"Our South African viewers have been asking for The Bold and the Beautiful to come back. Now we're very happy to announce the good news," says Bradley Bell, executive producer and head writer. "Thank you for welcoming us back onto your screens."

Video Play can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or accessed via www.videoplay.co.za.

