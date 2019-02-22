Burn! The frigid fight between Ster-Kinekor and DStv over Game of Thrones

Cape Town – Cersei Lannister and Daenerys Targaryn, the Mother of Dragons, can't stand each other in a fight over territory and neither apparently can MultiChoice and Ster-Kinekor who are fighting over the HBO series Game of Thrones.
The satellite pay-TV platform and the cinema chain started a public and very frigid skirmish on Thursday over the upcoming 8th and final season of the HBO fantasy drama series that will start on M-Net (DStv 101) as an Express from the US title with a simulcast broadcast on 15 April at 03:00 in the morning and then again during prime time on Mondays at 22:00, starting from the same date.
In April 2016, M-Net did a simulcast screening at 03:00 of the debut episode of the 6th season of Game of Thrones at Ster-Kinekor cinemas in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town as South African fans of the HBO series, in full cosplay regalia, swarmed movie theatres to watch the show together.
On Thursday a social media influencer called Rabasadi asked whether Ster-Kinekor would be showing the 8th season of Game of Thrones at Ster-Kinekor.
That erupted a Twitter war on social media between MultiChoice's DStv and the cinema chain, both slinging Westeros-level hits at each other.
"While Ster-Kinekor is thinking, catch the previous seasons on Showmax," said DStv, to which Ster-Kinekor responded: "You can catch the latest movies in a Ster-Kinekor theatre near you a whole year before they'll play on DStv, and another zinger: "if only you'd stop playing the same movies 500 times. Good thing people can come to us for fresh movie releases".
DStv retorted: "I'd say the same thing if I made people watch movies inside a fridge" with a meme of the character Jon Snow.
"Not as cold as repeat," remarked Ster-Kinekor.
Hmm...we smell something brewing...
SEE THE THREAD HERE:
Game of Thrones - Curated tweets by Channel24
M-Net is as yet silent about the possibility of a big screen season 8 debut for Game of Thrones in South Africa, but sources told Channel24 on Friday that M-Net's is planning a 03:00 screening in Cape Town and Johannesburg on 15 April.
READ MORE: See the first 14 photos of the final season of Game of Thrones
Cape TownNetwork Finance Professional / PrudentialR310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year
JohannesburgNetwork IT RecruitmentR450 000.00 - R500 000.00 Per Month
JohannesburgCommunicate Recruitment: Finance 3R750 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Month
HousesR 1 490 000
HousesR 1 295 000
HousesR 4 200 000