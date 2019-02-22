Burn! The frigid fight between Ster-Kinekor and DStv over Game of Thrones

2019-02-22 13:43 by Thinus Ferreira
 
Cape Town – Cersei Lannister and Daenerys Targaryn, the Mother of Dragons, can't stand each other in a fight over territory and neither apparently can MultiChoice and Ster-Kinekor who are fighting over the HBO series Game of Thrones.

The satellite pay-TV platform and the cinema chain started a public and very frigid skirmish on Thursday over the upcoming 8th and final season of the HBO fantasy drama series that will start on M-Net (DStv 101) as an Express from the US title with a simulcast broadcast on 15 April at 03:00 in the morning and then again during prime time on Mondays at 22:00, starting from the same date.

In April 2016, M-Net did a simulcast screening at 03:00 of the debut episode of the 6th season of Game of Thrones at Ster-Kinekor cinemas in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town as South African fans of the HBO series, in full cosplay regalia, swarmed movie theatres to watch the show together.

On Thursday a social media influencer called Rabasadi asked whether Ster-Kinekor would be showing the 8th season of Game of Thrones at Ster-Kinekor.

That erupted a Twitter war on social media between MultiChoice's DStv and the cinema chain, both slinging Westeros-level hits at each other.

"While Ster-Kinekor is thinking, catch the previous seasons on Showmax," said DStv, to which Ster-Kinekor responded: "You can catch the latest movies in a Ster-Kinekor theatre near you a whole year before they'll play on DStv, and another zinger: "if only you'd stop playing the same movies 500 times. Good thing people can come to us for fresh movie releases".

DStv retorted: "I'd say the same thing if I made people watch movies inside a fridge" with a meme of the character Jon Snow.

"Not as cold as repeat," remarked Ster-Kinekor.

Hmm...we smell something brewing...

SEE THE THREAD HERE:

M-Net is as yet silent about the possibility of a big screen season 8 debut for Game of Thrones in South Africa, but sources told Channel24 on Friday that M-Net's is planning a 03:00 screening in Cape Town and Johannesburg on 15 April.

READ MORE: See the first 14 photos of the final season of Game of Thrones


