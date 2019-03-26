Carte Blanche journalist Masa Kekana after being robbed while filming: 'I feel safer with CCTV cameras'





Cape Town – Carte Blanche guest presenter Masa Kekana has opened up about the harrowing experience of being robbed while filming a story for the weekly magazine programme on M-Net (DStv 101).

While filming an insert about a new surveillance camera system, Vumacam from Vumatel, Masa and the film crew were robbed at gunpoint.

The suspects took off with the TV crew's equipment, but thankfully no one was hurt in the incident.

In a blog post on the Carte Blanche website, Masa wrote about the experience, calling it one of the "scariest moments" when the robbers walked into the producer's house.

"Following that traumatic armed robbery, I personally would feel safer having CCTV cameras around. It’s unfortunately the low we have reached, that we would be willing to give up some personal privacy for safety purposes."

She continues: "Should the system work as smoothly as it currently seems to be operating, it could go a long way, provided the information is not ill-used."

