Cash, channels, and changes - We unpack 3 DStv headlines that have everyone talking this week

Cape Town – DStv has been splashed all over national headlines this week following a series of reports regarding their service.

From the A+E Networks channels being axed to the DStv select packages being discontinued to customers being overbilled.

MultiChoice Group Executive for Corporate Affairs, Joe Heshu answered our burning questions.

IS DSTV REALLY CUTTING 3 CHANNELS?

Yes, and here's why.

Joe says that the company is always looking to improve customers' viewing experience. It is motivated by their drive to ensure that they listen and respond to their customers and based their decision on the customer's needs which are identified through detailed research.

The current contract term of the History Channel, Crime + Investigation and Lifetime ends on 1 November 2019.

When making changes to channels on the platforms, they need to consider the content, how it resonates with customers and its longevity. And also consider the costs for the channel, the terms which may apply and whether they can get better value elsewhere.

The company says that they are conscious about the content that customers enjoyed on the A+E channels and that they are in talks with other suppliers to get similar content.

They are also in the process of getting two new channels; the first is an established global brand and the other, a new innovative brand.

Both channels will bring exciting new titles and genres that viewers will enjoy, including among others, blue-chip documentaries, history and factual reality shows.

AM I LOSING KYKNET AND MZANSI MAGIC?

Only if you have the Select 1 and Select 2 packages.

Joe says that DStv is continuously reviewing its content line-up, packaging structure and pricing to ensure that customers have access to the best fresh content at great value.

As a result, they will be discontinuing some old packages and re-directing customers to the main packages where the same programmes and channels can be found.

Select 1 and Select 2 customers have been informed that packages will not be available as of the end of October 2019. If they take no action, Select customers will be migrated to the Family Package, which has no negative financial impact on them but offers over 25 channels compared to what they previously had. They also have the option of signing up for any other DStv Package that suits their viewing needs and affordability.

IS DSTV DOUBLE BILLING ME?

No, and this is what happened.

According to Joe, the launch of additional services over the years created complexity in the billing, making it more difficult for customers to understand their billing. There were different payment dates for different accounts, which led to inconsistent information on how much to pay (because of the different dates).

Following feedback from customers, DStv has now consolidated all services on a customer's account, resulting in easier billing – there's only one amount to pay and only one payment required each month. They also have the flexibility of being able to add services (like Box Office rentals) or upgrade their package during the month, and only pay for those changes on their next payment date.

The different amount this month also caters for the updates to Price Lock. Previously, the hardware portion of the Price Lock instalment was billed in arrears; now it is billed in advance, bringing it in line with how the subscription is billed each month. DStv assures customers that this change will have no impact on the overall cost of your Price Lock contract, which remains at the price you signed up for.

Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht.