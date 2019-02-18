Come Dine With Me contestant Christall Kay spills on modelling days with Charlize Theron

Cape Town – Real Housewives of Johannesburg star, Christall Kay is going to do something she has never done before at a dinner party – that is cook on TV.



The lawyer-turned-businesswoman will be one of four celebrities who will put their culinary skills to the test when Come Dine With Me SA kicks off with a special episode on Monday 11 March at 20:00 on DStv (120).

Christall will go up against soapie star Candice Modiselle, fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee and drive time radio DJ Lucky Du Plessis, in a bid to win the R10 000 prize for a charity of their choice.

“I was taken a bit by surprise when I was asked to do the episode, because I don’t really cook that much,” Christall tells Channel24 during a telephone interview.

“But then I thought about and said to myself you know what, at least I will bring some laughter to the show if nothing else.”

The singer who rates her cooking skills a six says that she is very nervous about getting everything ready and on time for her night of hosting. To add to the pressure, she didn’t choose very easy recipes.

“I didn’t make life easy for myself. I am just praying and hoping that everything is going to look amazing and that the guests are going to enjoy it.”

While we’ll have to see exactly what is it that Christall will cook on the night, she teases that her menu was inspired by her house.

“I looked at my house - I am very lucky to have a pretty house. It is a white French house on a hill and it has a beautiful view. I used that as my inspiration for my dishes,” she explains.

To make sure her three course meal goes off without a glitch, Christall did do some practise runs.

“I managed to get through two courses but not my pudding. In the practise run they weren’t too bad, so I was quite inspired by that.”

Her strategy going in to the competition is to use her sense of humour.

“I am looking forward to bonding with the other contestants and having a good laugh. I am going to try not to take it too seriously because I am very competitive. It is important to remember to have a lot of fun and see what happens,” she says.

The charity Christall will be playing for is the Bravado Movement - a charity that supports and educates abused children about their sexual rights.

HER ULTIMATE DINNER PARTY GUESTS

The three celebrities on Christall ultimate dinner party guest list are: Charlize Theron, Donald Trump and singer Bebe Rexha.

She elaborates on her interesting guest list a bit more: “I met Charlize many years ago, we modelled together in South Africa. I haven’t seen her all these years, so it will be nice to catch up.”

“I find President Trump to be a very interesting character. He is larger than life and I would like to roll some of his lines back to him and see what he says.”

“My third guest would the singer Bebe Rhexa. I’m also a singer so we have a lot in common. She is my favourite at the moment – she is off the wall, quirky and defies stereotypes.”

And what wouldn't she eat for R1 million?

“A million-rand, sjoe that is a lot! I eat a lot of things, I am not a very fussy person. I would eat a lot of things for a million rand! But I don’t think I would eat intestines or eyes etc. I won’t go there!”

Catch the celebrities battle it out on Come Dine with Me SA Monday, 11 March at 20:00 (DStv 120).