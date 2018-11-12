Comic written by SA authors to be turned into TV show

Author Lauren Beukes.

Cape Town – A comic written by South African authors is being turned into an international TV show.

Author Lauren Beukes announced the exciting news on Twitter. 

She wrote: “So this is an exciting thing that happened! Survivors' Club, the horror comic co-created by me, @joeyhifi and @funrama is coming to the CW as a tv show!”

Lauren told Channel24 that they are very excited about it and that they are thrilled that it's happening. They will not be involved in the adaptation outside of it being based on the comic. 

According to Deadline the show will be written by Jared Frieder (MTV’s Sweet/Vicious) and is based on the characters created for DC Vertigo by Beukes, Dale Halverson and Ryan Kelly.

The series will follow twins Jason and Jennifer who ten years after their mother dies have to join forces to fight off a new evil force that awakens.

